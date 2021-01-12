TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Tuesday watch, as low-bridge camera ticketing continues

5:53 AM: It’s Tuesday, January 12th, the 295th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

LOW-BRIDGE CAMERA ENFORCEMENT: Today is the second day the enforcement cameras on the low bridge are in use, photographing vehicles so that $75 tickets can be sent to owners of unauthorized vehicles crossing between 5 am and 9 pm.

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge project – SW Thistle is now closed between Delridge and 20th. Here’s what else is planned this week.

Arbor Heights project – Gas-line replacement work on SW 104th is scheduled to continue.

California and Myrtle – The sewer-repair project continues – if driving/riding on California, watch out for the bumps; a bicycle rider went to the hospital after hitting one of them Monday.

1st Avenue South Bridge – No specific dates yet, but the state now says those southbound lane closures for repair work won’t happen before February.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way is back in alignment:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – On regular schedule – if you’re not subscribed to alerts, you can watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for them

Water Taxi – On regular schedule (note the WT will not run next Monday, January 18th, for the King Day holiday)

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.