TRAFFIC ALERT: West Marginal Way SW work tomorrow

If you travel on West Marginal Way SW, here’s an alert about work that will mean lane closures tomorrow. From SDOT:

Tomorrow, Seattle Parks and Recreation will be performing emergency tree removal work. Parks will be removing 5 trees on West Marginal Way SW that are at risk of being uprooted due to heavy rains and could fall into the roadway, causing safety issues and unplanned road closures.

Tree removal will start as early as 9 a.m. on January 5 and continue through the afternoon. The trees are being removed approximately 300 feet north of the intersection of West Marginal Way SW and Highland Park Way SW. West Marginal Way SW will be reduced to one lane each way near the work area. People using the corridor should follow posted signs in the area.