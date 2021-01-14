TONIGHT: First West Seattle Art Walk of 2021

Tonight is the first second Thursday of the new year, and that means it’s West Seattle Art Walk night! The monthly Art Walk has continued during the pandemic as a mix of in-person and online showcases. Three highlights from this month’s preview:

FOGUE GALLERY: The new Junction art gallery at 4130 California SW welcomes visitors to its first Art Walk reception, 4:30-8 pm. Fogue is also an Art Walk co-sponsor (as is WSB).

CAPERS: The Junction shop at 4525 California SW hosts artist Reeve Washburn, 5-7 pm.

SNIP-ITS: The kids’ salon at 4506 California SW hosts artist Edimbo Lekea, 5-8:30 pm.

Some other participating venues are featuring art during business hours all month long – stop in at your leisure – and you also can enjoy a sampling of work by scrolling through this month’s preview.