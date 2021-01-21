STONE COTTAGE: Moving preparations continue, as you’re invited to ‘Walk in Eva’s Shoes’ this Saturday

Thanks to Mark Jaroslaw for the photo. Structure-moving specialists Nickel Bros were back at the Stone Cottage (1123 Harbor SW) to continue preparing to move the rock-covered bungalow off its site before the property’s new owners start their redevelopment project. The preservation advocates who formed Save The Stone Cottage continue crowdfunding to pay for the move, and are also continuing a series of community events to keep it top of mind. Next one is this weekend – here’s the announcement:

Saturday, January 23, 2021: “Walking in Eva’s Shoes” event on Alki, starting at the Lighthouse, 10 am to 2 pm.

Looking for fun family-friendly activities to do outside with the whole crew? Experience “Walking in Eva’s Shoes,” the third event hosted by the “Save the Stone Cottage” committee in the “Finding the Lost Stones” contest series.

Does it seem like ages that you’ve been ‘bubbled up at home’ with little ones, with not much to do? Here’s an opportunity for some fun family time on a familiar shoreline path but instead you get to ‘see’ Alki of the 1930s through the eyes of a Seattle family as they collected stones to cover their home.

That little house on Harbor Ave SW known as Eva’s Stone Cottage is now the focus of the “Save the Stone Cottage” committee’s fundraising drive. We plan to move the house out of the way of pending demolition and give it a new life.To raise awareness of these efforts, we’re hosting a series of educational, entertaining, and inspiring events called “Finding the Story Stones.” These four “Story Stones” unlock elements of the unusual stories surrounding the Stone Cottage, Eva Falk, and the early history of Seattle & Alki.

Now is the chance for you and your family to relive history by “Walking in Eva’s Shoes” from the Alki Lighthouse to the Stone Cottage, symbolically recreating the 1930’s journey that Eva Falk and her family took. Along the way, there are five interpretive stops where a history volunteer will tell the fascinating stories behind some remarkable locations we have right here in our own backyard on Alki, the Birthplace of Seattle.

● The Alki Lighthouse (3201 Alki Avenue SW – start your journey here)

● The Birthplace of Seattle Monument

● The Log House Museum

● Anchor Park (former location of Luna Park amusement park)

● and the Stone Cottage itself.

This event will take place from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021. It is open to anyone, and meant to be accessible. Participants are encouraged to walk the beautiful route, although those who may be less mobile can bike, scooter, skate or drive if they wish to. At each of the interpretive stops along the way the historical interpretive volunteers will tell a short story on each of the historical landmarks. For example:

*Anchor Park at Duwamish Head is the former 12-acre amusement park known as Luna Park. Opening in 1907, the rides operated until 1913, and the pool closed after a 1931 fire. Built on pilings over the water, Luna Park extended over Elliott Bay and was called the ‘greatest Amusement Park on the West Coast.” Today, during very low tides, one can spot remnants of the park pilings that offer a glimpse into an exciting past.

(DID SOMEONE SAY PUZZLES??) For those who also wish to compete for the third Story Stone, a gift certificate at a local West Seattle restaurant (for takeout or outdoor seating), and bragging rights, you can solve the five puzzles along your route and be the first to correctly answer all five puzzle answers once you arrive at the last stop at Stone Cottage. Although there is only one who will achieve the honor of unlocking the Story Stone, all who participate will be “winners” because of the fun and educational experience they’ll have during this event.

So far two of the four “Story Stones” have been claimed.