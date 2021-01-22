SCHOOLS: Seattle Lutheran High School to be managed by Hope Lutheran

(Image from Google Maps Street View)

West Seattle’s only parochial high school will be under new management starting this summer. Here’s the announcement sent tonight:

Hope Lutheran Church and School is pleased to announce that Hope has accepted an offer from Seattle Lutheran High School to manage the high school as of July 1, 2021, after the conclusion of the current school year.

Hope and Seattle Lutheran have had a close relationship and ministry partnership, beginning 45 years ago when Hope was one of the more than 30 Lutheran churches in the Seattle area that worked together to open SLHS. Over the many decades of Seattle Lutheran’s ministry and educating thousands of students, many Hope members have attended the school as students, served as teachers, staff, and as board members, and supported the school in many other ways.

Hope Lutheran has agreed to manage Seattle Lutheran High School for a period of one year, and is actively engaged in a process of determining the feasibility of assuming the ministry of Seattle Lutheran permanently. More information will be shared as this process continues. Hope considers it to be a privilege and honor to continue the work that began in 1976 at Seattle Lutheran High School, and looks forward to the future.

Thank you to the West Seattle community, and Hope and Seattle Lutheran communities, for your support as we embark on this new partnership together!