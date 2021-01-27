SCHOOLS: More West Seattle tours and open houses

This week, we’ve been announcing upcoming school tours/open houses – all online events – as we hear about them. Tonight, we have more:

PATHFINDER K-8: Three events are coming up –

Middle School Tour – Thursday, January 28 11:00 am-12:30 pm:

Click here to join

Or call in (audio only) 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 186 850 64)

K-5 Tour – Wednesday, Feb. 3rd 5:30-7:00 pm:

Click here to join

Or call in (audio only) – 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 988 639 515)

Middle School Tour – Thursday, Feb. 4 – 5:30-7:00 pm

Click here to join

Or call in (audio only) 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 906 152 910)

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC SCHOOL (WSB sponsor): This Sunday, January 31, 1 pm online open house – info (and how to connect) here.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Also on Sunday, January 31st, online open house from 12 pm-1:30 pm – register and get more details here.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL (WSB sponsor): “Limited availability in some grades (PS-8th grade) and still accepting applications for the 2021.2022 school year. Via our virtual tour, you’ll learn about our unique program and get a peek at our spaces. In addition to your virtual tour, you’ll get an opportunity to speak with our Director of Admission, Ted Holmes.” Email him – tedh@westsideschool.org – or call 206-932-2511 to sign up for a tour. Coming up:

Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten – Thursday, February 4, 10:00 – 11:00 am

Kindergarten – Wednesday, February 3, 1:30 – 2:30 pm

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY: Two open houses are coming up:

Thursday, February 4 @ 5:30 pm

Click here to join

Or call in (audio only) 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 405 850 553)

Thursday, February 11th @ 5:30 pm

Click here to join

Or call in (audio only) 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 423 932 196#)

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL: February 11th open house for prospective new students and their families; time/info will be on this page when set.

EARLIER: Arbor Heights Elementary tour info is here; Denny IMS, Boren STEM K-8, Roxhill and Highland Park Elementaries, Hope Lutheran School and Seattle Lutheran HS info is here.

Any more to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!