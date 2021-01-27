SCHOOLS: More West Seattle tours and open houses

This week, we’ve been announcing upcoming school tours/open houses – all online events – as we hear about them. Tonight, we have more:
PATHFINDER K-8: Three events are coming up –
Middle School Tour – Thursday, January 28 11:00 am-12:30 pm:
Click here to join
Or call in (audio only) 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 186 850 64)
K-5 Tour – Wednesday, Feb. 3rd 5:30-7:00 pm:
Click here to join
Or call in (audio only) – 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 988 639 515)
Middle School Tour – Thursday, Feb. 4 – 5:30-7:00 pm
Click here to join
Or call in (audio only) 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 906 152 910)
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC SCHOOL (WSB sponsor): This Sunday, January 31, 1 pm online open house – info (and how to connect) here.
HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Also on Sunday, January 31st, online open house from 12 pm-1:30 pm – register and get more details here.
WESTSIDE SCHOOL (WSB sponsor): “Limited availability in some grades (PS-8th grade) and still accepting applications for the 2021.2022 school year. Via our virtual tour, you’ll learn about our unique program and get a peek at our spaces. In addition to your virtual tour, you’ll get an opportunity to speak with our Director of Admission, Ted Holmes.” Email him – tedh@westsideschool.org – or call 206-932-2511 to sign up for a tour. Coming up:
Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten – Thursday, February 4, 10:00 – 11:00 am
Kindergarten – Wednesday, February 3, 1:30 – 2:30 pm
LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY: Two open houses are coming up:
Thursday, February 4 @ 5:30 pm
Click here to join
Or call in (audio only) 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 405 850 553)
Thursday, February 11th @ 5:30 pm
Click here to join
Or call in (audio only) 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 423 932 196#)
CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL: February 11th open house for prospective new students and their families; time/info will be on this page when set.
EARLIER: Arbor Heights Elementary tour info is here; Denny IMS, Boren STEM K-8, Roxhill and Highland Park Elementaries, Hope Lutheran School and Seattle Lutheran HS info is here.
Any more to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
