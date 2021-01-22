ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday watch

6:12 AM: It’s Friday, January 22nd, the 305th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.
ROAD (ETC.) WORK
Low bridge closure – SDOT plans to close the low bridge 8 am-1 pm Saturday to all but emergency vehicles, so it can be inspected. Here are the bus-reroute plans:
Delridge project – The SW Thistle closure continues between Delridge and 20th. Here’s what else is happening.
California and Myrtle – The sewer-repair project continues – if driving/riding on California, watch out for the bumps, though the grade has been improved.
CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
Low Bridge: Second week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:
The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for all the other detour-route neighborhoods, both the arterials and neighborhood streets!)
To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
TRANSIT
Metro – On regular weekday schedule – if you’re not subscribed to alerts, watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for them
Water Taxi – On its regular schedule
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS