ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday watch

6:12 AM: It’s Friday, January 22nd, the 305th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Low bridge closure – SDOT plans to close the low bridge 8 am-1 pm Saturday to all but emergency vehicles, so it can be inspected. Here are the bus-reroute plans:

C Line

Route 21

Route 50

Routes 120 & 125

Delridge project – The SW Thistle closure continues between Delridge and 20th. Here’s what else is happening.

California and Myrtle – The sewer-repair project continues – if driving/riding on California, watch out for the bumps, though the grade has been improved.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Low Bridge: Second week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for all the other detour-route neighborhoods, both the arterials and neighborhood streets!)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – On regular weekday schedule – if you’re not subscribed to alerts, watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for them

Water Taxi – On its regular schedule

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.