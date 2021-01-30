REOPENING: Admiral Theater gets ready to raise the curtain again

Reopening plans have been announced by another West Seattle business that’s been totally shut down since new restrictions took effect in November. The historic Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) – West Seattle’s only movie theater – will reopen on Friday (February 5th). The movie lineup will be “News of the World,” “The Croods: A New Age,” “Marksman,” “Little Things,” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” Under Phase 2 of the “Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery” plan, which takes effect Monday for seven counties including ours, movie theaters will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity or 200 people maximum, whichever is fewer. The Admiral is part of a small Bainbridge Island-headquartered chain, Far Away Entertainment, that also will be able to open three other theaters, in the U-District, Stanwood, and Ocean Shores. The Admiral was able to open for several weeks last fall before the newest restrictions were announced.

P.S. New here? The Admiral has almost 80 years of backstory, as noted in our coverage of its reopening celebration 4 years ago, after completion of the remodel that turned it back into a first-run moviehouse.