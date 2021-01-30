READER REPORT: New left-turn signal at Highland Park Way/Holden

Thanks to Craig for the photo and report that a left-turn signal is now in place for drivers turning left from northbound Highland Park Way to westbound Holden. So far, he observes, it seems to be contributing to the eastbound backup on Holden, though. The left-turn signal is a feature that SDOT had promised would accompany the “permanent” light at the intersection; a “temporary” light was installed days after the West Seattle Bridge shutdown dramatically increased traffic there, with people heading to the 1st Avenue South Bridge.