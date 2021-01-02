New year, new home in West Seattle for The Diversity Center of Washington

(Photo courtesy The Diversity Center of Washington)
The Diversity Center of Washington has moved to West Seattle. We got the announcement from its founder and CEO, Jean Craciun. “We are activists for change,” Craciun explains. “Our focus has shifted to corporate Seattle,” a reason for moving north from Burien. The nonprofit’s work has included events meant “to highlight marginalized community members and advocate for action” – among them “10 Chefs and Causes” and the “1st annual Humanitarian Awards: They did something!” The center’s everyday work, Craciun says, is with “organizations & institutions that are seeking authentic change. Groups who truly desire change and want a more DEI (diversity equity inclusion) workplace.” (In the photo above, that’s Craciun at left, outside The Diversity Center’s Morgan Junction HQ, with musician Chamel Simmons; the decorations are by Shileah Corey from Ballyhoo Theatre.)
