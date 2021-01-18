MLK Day of Service and what else is happening on your West Seattle Monday

(Friday night photo by Jerry Simmons, looking toward Alki Point)

Notes for the start of a new week:

REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY HOLIDAY NOTES: No school … Most government offices (whether virtual or physical) are closed … No USPS mail … Most banks are closed … If you have Monday trash/recycling service, it’s operating as usual.

DAY OF SERVICE IN HIGHLAND PARK: Any time you can spare between 10 am and 3 pm, join Highland Park Improvement Club and HP Action Committee, as previewed here.

DAY OF SERVICE ON ALKI: Beach cleanup starting at 10:30 am – details here.

Other Day of Service events are full so far as we’ve found, but if you know of any others needing last-minute help, let us know!

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING ON VACCINATION PLAN: Just announced this morning, Gov. Inslee plans a 3 pm briefing “to announce a series of changes to vaccine administration and unveil a new statewide public-private partnership for the state’s vaccine distribution plan.” Announced guests include reps from Microsoft, Starbucks, Kaiser Permanente, Sea Mar, and SEIU Local 1199. We plan to carry it live; you can also find the stream here.