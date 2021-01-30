LISTEN: All Ways West Seattle podcast’s new episode spotlights a drink, a legend, and us

For your weekend listening consideration: The newest episode of what we would describe as definitive peninsula podcast, All Ways West Seattle. This time, host Keith Bacon features three topics: First, West 5 – as the restaurant/bar approaches its 18th anniversary – with a look at its legendary Mai Tai. Speaking of legends, you’ll also hear from the person whose quirky art installation is a tribute of sorts to the man at the heart of the West Seattle Bridge’s oddest story – the freighter pilot who took out the old bridge in 1978, Rolf Neslund, And the third segment of All Ways West Seattle’s new episode is a chat with your editor here, who founded the site 15 years ago as something very different from what it has become. (Here’s an audio snippet that Keith tweeted.) Here’s the full episode. If none of those topics interest you, see what else has been spotlighted in the podcast’s archived episodes here.