HISTORY: Learn about Alki fishing derbies in online presentation Thursday

(Photo courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society)

Tomorrow night, you are invited to set sail into another chapter of local history. Here’s the announcement:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is delighted to host Michaela Kraft for a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, January 21 at 6:00 PM. Kraft will deliver a presentation and cooking demonstration titled, “Fish For Thought: Fishing Derbies Strengthen Community on Alki and Beyond.” Registration is required.

During the 1940s, fishing competitions had proliferated so quickly that nearly every town along the Sound, as well as numerous businesses and organizations, sponsored one. Though they were widespread, Seattle became the hub for these derbies. We’ll explore a brief history of fishing and these fishing derbies in the Pacific Northwest, and then zoom in on the Alki Fishing Derby and how this tradition brought people together and built a rock-solid sense of community on Alki.

Following the presentation, Kraft will be offering a cooking demonstration of a popular Alki dish that reflects recipes that were likely used around the time of the Derbies.

Michaela Kraft is from Wisconsin, and is a Museology graduate student at the University of Washington. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Drama and Arts Management from the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point, and has been fortunate to work at a number of historical societies and historic sites throughout the Midwest. She is passionate about interpretation, and has used her background in the theater to bring the past to life.

For more details and to register, please visit our website at loghousemuseum.org, or contact Maggie Kase, the Programs & Interpretation Coordinator at programs@loghousemuseum.org.