HELPING: Valentine’s Day kit from BAKED, with a sweet donation on the ingredient list

(Photo courtesy BAKED)

Back during the holiday season, BAKED in Admiral raised money for the West Seattle Food Bank by donating part of the proceeds from what turned out to be a very popular gingerbread-house kit. Now BAKED has two Valentine’s Day offers, with 10 percent going to Mary’s Place, a nonprofit that works to get families out of homelessness (with a White Center shelter among its locations): A DIY cupcake-decorating kit, or a cupcake/cookie combo (in partnership with Jenn’s Cookie Jar). You can order now – before they sell out – and choose pickup on either February 12th or February 13th. BAKED is at 2604 California SW.