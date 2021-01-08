HELPING: More opportunities to donate blood without leaving West Seattle

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest invites you to make an appointment at its upcoming pop-ups in West Seattle. Here’s the announcement, along with an update on the most recent pop-up here:

Bloodworks Northwest is so grateful to everyone who attended our pop-up @ The Sanctuary at the end of December. 166 units of blood were collected over 4 days. Since one unit of blood can potentially help up to 3 patients, this means almost 500 local patients will benefit!

If you missed the Sanctuary pop-up but are still interested in donating blood, we have another West Seattle pop-up happening January 26 & 27 and February 2 & 3 at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor Ave SW) in the lower-level Alki Room. And January is National Blood Donor Month, so what better time to make a donation and impact someone’s life!

Please use this link to sign up: schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=437B

Your donation could put you in the driver’s seat! When you donate blood between now and March 17, you will automatically be entered for a chance to win a car! The lucky winner will have their choice among 9 pre-selected new vehicles from Haselwood Auto Group. There’s a Jeep for the adventurer, not one but TWO hybrids for the ecologically minded, a Mazda for the sportier types, and more! More info at www.bloodworksnw.org/winacar

All donations are by appointment only. The one-hour donation appointment is a safe and essential action to support local hospitals and patients. The pop-up centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines. No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. All donors are required to wear masks during their appointment. Bloodworks has posted information addressing questions and concerns for blood donors at bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus. For questions about eligibility and to make your appointment, call 800-398-7888 or e-mail schedule@Bloodworksnw.org