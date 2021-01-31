HELPING: Local volunteers organizing West Seattle cleanups

Want to volunteer, outdoor and distanced? You have two chances to help with neighbor-organized cleanups in the next two weekends:

ALKI CLEANUP: Jessica continues organizing first-Saturday cleanups at the beach. Next one is 10 am-2 pm Saturday, February 6th. To RSVP or ask a question, text Jessica at 206-769-6330.

UNDER THE BRIDGE: Conrad is working – with Jessica’s help – to organize volunteers “to clean up trash under the West Seattle Bridge and ultimately along West Marginal Way.” 1-4 pm Saturday, February 13th. Sign up here.