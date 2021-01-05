GRATITUDE: Here’s what you helped the West Seattle Food Bank do

Before 2020 is too much further back in the rear-view mirror, the West Seattle Food Bank is sharing these words of thanks:

We want to take a moment to celebrate you and all our neighbors who have supported us throughout 2020. Through your time, helpful words and actions, and donations, you have shown that the West Seattle community is here for one another.

While this past year has been one of the most challenging in our history, we have seen so many neighbors work together to find thoughtful and creative ways to get food and financial assistance into the community.

You have brought us so much joy this year and helped us stay hopeful through all the ups and downs. In 2020, over 3,000 neighbors gave their first-ever gift to the West Seattle Food Bank, joining our resilient network of supporters. We missed many longtime volunteers who were kept away by COVID-19 but have been fortunate enough to have roughly 240 new volunteers step in during this time. Nearly three times as many people donated in lieu of presents for birthdays or other holidays. We received gifts from as far as Germany and as close as the apartments upstairs, reminding us that our West Seattle community is more than a geographic location.

Together in 2020 we have:

-Expanded our Home Delivery program from 100 deliveries per week to 400 deliveries per week

-Increased our financial assistance program for rent and utilities by 200%

-Adapted our food distribution to an outdoor shopping model so neighbors can choose the groceries they need while staying safe and distanced

-Adjusted our Clothesline hours so neighbors have more flexibility to shop

-And, most importantly, helped our neighbors stay safe, fed, housed, and healthy.

As the late Mr. Rogers once shared, when looking to find comfort in scary times, his mother told him to “look for the helpers. You can always find people who are helping.” This past year has shown that West Seattle is a community of helpers. Seeing this commitment to helping others warms our hearts and bolsters our spirits as the work continues. We are grateful every day to be part of such a strong and caring community. Thank you all for your dedication to supporting your neighbors!