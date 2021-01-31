From high tide to school tours, what’s up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Thursday night’s sunset from Lincoln Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here are highlights for January’s grand finale:

HIGH TIDE: 12.6 feet at 7:16 am, first of four mornings with notably high tides (see the next three here).

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Every week we update our list of more than 20 local churches’ Sunday online services (a few also offer in-person options), with the latest links; find them here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s open. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Noon – registration link is in our calendar listing.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL ONLINE OPRN HOUSE: 1 pm – go here for the link and info.

HOLY FAMILY BILINGUAL SCHOOL ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: 2 pm – registration link is in our calendar listing.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!