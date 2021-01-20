FOOD FUNDRAISER; Genesee Hill Elementary teams with Mission Cantina

(WSB file photo)

Here’s another tqsty way to help local students. Received from the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA:

January Dine Out for Genesee Hill – Mission Cantina

The Genesee Hill Elementary Restaurant of the Month is Mission Cantina! This is a two-day fundraising event taking place on January 24 and 25 (next Sunday and Monday)! Mission Cantina will generously donate 20% of ALL sales that the restaurant makes on those days. This includes all food, alcohol, gift cards, and Mission Cantina’s “Whole Enchilada” take-and-bake kit. To order regular menu items, please call Mission directly at 206-937-8220. The restaurant will begin to take phone orders starting at 11 am both days. Please note, we are trying to encourage families to work with the restaurant directly rather than use 3rd-party apps such as GrubHub and Ubereats to help the staff get more of the funds from tips and orders.

“The Whole Enchilada” Take-and-Bake Kit

This delicious kit gives you all of the items below for ONLY $60 plus tax (gratuity not included). We are taking orders in advance for this awesome deal until January 21. Please click on the sign up genius so that you can reserve your dinners for pick-up on one of the two days, with payment at pickup.

· Chips and salsa

· Child-sized black bean and cheese enchiladas

· Potato, carnitas, chicken, green chili enchiladas

· Red rice and Black beans

· Cheese and three different enchilada sauces