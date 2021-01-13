West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Construction starts soon for 35th/Graham signal and second phase of West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway

January 13, 2021 4:25 pm
 January 13, 2021 4:25 pm

Four and a half years after 35th/Graham was mentioned as the potential site of a new signal, it’s about to become reality. SDOT announced today that work will start this month on Phase 2 of the West Seattle Greenway, including the pedestrian/bicycle signal at 35th/Graham. This phase goes from High Point to The Junction, from SW Graham to SW Edmunds, using 38th SW, SW Findlay, and 42nd SW (as first discussed in 2017). The map shows both phases:

The work at 35th and Graham will start seven years after the second of two deaths there, separated by seven years – pedestrian James St. Clair in December 2013 and bicyclist Susanne Scaringi in September 2007.

