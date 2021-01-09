ENTRY TIME: Here’s the latest on the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s contest for students

We have new information about the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s essay contest for young writers, first announced in mid-December. Here’s the update:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is pleased to announce that it is now accepting submissions for its first history essay contest in partnership with Paper Boat Booksellers. Submissions will be accepted in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

The theme of our competition is WOMEN HISTORY MAKERS OF THE DUWAMISH PENINSULA. We encourage students to write an essay that explores the contributions of a specific woman from the Duwamish Peninsula who has made an historical impact on the community, past or present, famous or not-yet-famous. Tell us how the woman you choose to write about inspires you.

This contest is open to all students. Winners will be selected in each grade category outlined below:

Grades 3-5 – 250 words maximum

Grades 6-8 – 500 words maximum

Grades 9–12 – 750 words maximum

Essays will be judged by a panel of SWSHS staff, volunteers, and community partners based on the following criteria:

-Demonstrated understanding of the woman as a person and the role she has played or is playing in the history of the Duwamish Peninsula

-Effective use of descriptive language.

-Correct punctuation, spelling, and grammar

-For grades 6 and up, appropriate citations in any reference style

To submit an essay for consideration, please visit loghousemuseum.org/blog/essaysubmissions . Submissions should include a cover letter indicating: the title of the essay, the student’s name, grade level, and contact information where the student can be notified of the contest results.

We encourage students to make use of the Historical Society’s archives and historians. Email Maggie, the museum Programs and Interpretation Coordinator at writingcontest@loghousemuseum.org.

Submissions will close on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 5 pm. Winners will receive a special certificate and gift from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Paper Boat Booksellers. Winning essays will also be published on the Historical Society’s blog and West Seattle Blog. Best of all, winners will be honored at a special event hosted by the Historical Society and have the opportunity to read their essay at the event!