DEVELOPMENT: Comment time for 7035 Delridge Way SW

(‘Preferred alternative’ massing for 7035 Delridge)

From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin: The city has reissued its notice that a land-use application has been filed by the developers planning 9 townhouses at 7035 Delridge Way SW. The project, which includes 9 offstreet-parking spaces, has been in the pipeline for more than two years. It’s been going through Administrative Design Review; here’s the original design packet from last August. Comments will be accepted through February 2nd; the new notice explains how to send in yours.