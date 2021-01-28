CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 1/28/2021 roundup

The phase-change news tops tonight’s roundup:

PHASE CHANGE: Gov. Inslee says our county and six others can advance to Phase 2, as of Monday. That means changes primarily for restaurants, fitness facilities, and indoor entertainment/recreation. Also, among other tweaks to the reopening policy, the state will review metrics every two weeks from here on out rather than weekly.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, here are today’s cumulative totals:

*75,682 people have tested positive, 393 more than yesterday’s total

*1,242 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*4,763 people have been hospitalized, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*822,810 people have been tested, 513 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 70,547/1,165/4,495/782,951.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 101.4 million cases worldwide, 25.7 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

WHERE TO GET VACCINATED – WHEN SUPPLIES ARE IN: Some QFC pharmacies will be sites – we checked the list today and the West Seattle Junction store is scheduled to be one of those sites. They join the Safeway pharmacies (Admiral and Roxbury) as places to watch. But those locations don’t have vaccine right now. And none are on the state’s location list, yet.

NEED FOOD? 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th) HQ, emergency food boxes are available.

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!