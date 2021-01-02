CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 1/2/21 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Midway through the first weekend of 2021, here are our pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard – keep in mind that testing availability’s been low the past few days because of the holiday:

*64,109 people have tested positive, 810 more than yesterday’s total

*1,091 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*4,245 people have been hospitalized, 51 more than yesterday’s total

*755,169 people have been tested, 4,975 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 60,000/1,043/4,019/730,769.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs). For the past two weeks, 207 positive test results; 417 in the 2 weeks before that; 398 in the two weeks before that. … We also are going to start noting WS death totals each week, as the HRAs are a more precise way of counting those than the zip codes we used briefly, since two of West Seattle’s five ZIP codes also stretch outside the area. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 49. The dashboard says 6 of those were in the past two weeks.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 84.5 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,835,000 million people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 350,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France (fifth week with no change). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

PARK PROGRAMS: Now that January’s here, Seattle Parks is about to start another month of virtual programming, for all ages. If you haven’t seen the brochure yet, find it here.

