CORONAVIRUS: Monday 1/25/2021 roundup

Vaccination acceleration tops tonight’s pandemic roundup:

HALF A MILLION DOSES DELIVERED: Gov. Inslee says more people are getting vaccinated more quickly, and as of today, half a million doses had been given and reported. The 7-day rolling total is 23,000+ – just over halfway to the 45,000-a-day goal – but today they got close, with 40,000 reported in a 24-hour period. Read more about the progress here.

CITY READY TO VACCINATE MORE: Vaccination was one of the topics during this morning’s City Council briefing meeting. West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold said she’s been told the city can “turn on a dime” in converting one of its current COVID testing sites to a mass vaccination site, when the city gets enough vaccine to do it.

BUT – WHERE TO GET YOUR SHOT? Still no general-availability (for those currently eligible) locations in West Seattle. None on this website’s list, either. We’re continuing to keep watch.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the key points of the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health:

74.727 people have tested positive, 165 more than yesterday’s total

1,227 people have died, 12 more than yesterday’s total

4,726 people have been hospitalized, 1 more than yesterday’s total

815,985 people have been tested, 2,874 more than yesterday’s total

No one-week-ago numbers, as King County did not publish an update last Monday.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 99.7 million cases, 2,139,000+ deaths. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

HAZARD PAY FOR GROCERY WORKERS: Most will get $4/hour extra as the pandemic continues, as a result of City Council action today.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (January 29th) at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!