CLOSURE ALERT: West Seattle low bridge closing to all but emergency vehicles for 5 hours Saturday

Announced this afternoon by SDOT:

The Seattle Department of Transportation will restrict all traffic from the Spokane Street Swing Bridge (West Seattle Low Bridge) on Saturday, January 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This temporary restriction applies to everyone, including all vehicles which are normally authorized to use the bridge except for emergency vehicles. Both the roadway and path on the bridge between West Seattle and Harbor Island will be closed to all people driving, walking, biking, rolling, and taking the bus.

This short-term traffic restriction will allow crews to survey the system that latches the two spans of the bridge together. The bridge will remain operational for maritime traffic during the restriction.

Emergency vehicles will continue to be allowed to cross the bridge. Signs are in place to guide people driving, biking, and taking transit through routes over alternative crossings of the Duwamish Waterway, like the First Avenue South Bridge.