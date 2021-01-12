BIZNOTE: We Sweat West Seattle celebrating 1st anniversary, with gifts for you

(One year ago today, pre-pandemic: We Sweat’s grand-opening party with teen band Okay-ish)
The pandemic has posed challenges to so many small businesses. We Sweat West Seattle, the infrared-sauna salon that opened in The Admiral District one year ago today, faced an extra challenge – less than two months in business before the first round of restrictions forced it to temporarily close. “What a year to start a new business!” recalls proprietor Athena Frederick. “During the shutdown, we decided to become an infrared sauna dealer for Clearlight Jacuzzi (R)” in addition to offering on-site services. So they’re celebrating the anniversary with a variety of offers: “Any new client can book a sauna session for FREE today only. Follow this link and in the comments write ‘anniversary’.” If you can’t try We Sweat today, or are a returning client, here’s a deal for future bookings: “We are also having a one-day-only sale, with single/double saunas for $21 and our 3/4 person saunas for $31. Follow this link.” We Sweat is at 2705 California SW.
| 0 COMMENTS