BIZNOTE: Paper Boat Booksellers giving away calendars celebrating history-making Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Tomorrow, Kamala Harris makes history as America’s first female, first Black, first South Asian vice president. In honor of this historic Inauguration Day, Paper Boat Booksellers in Morgan Junction is giving away “Madam Vice President” wall calendars, with purchases, through tomorrow. We just heard about this from a customer who texted, and we subsequently confirmed with Paper Boat co-proprietor Desirae that they have about 20 left. Paper Boat is at 6040 California SW, open until 6 pm (and 11-6 tomorrow).