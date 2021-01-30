West Seattle, Washington

30 Saturday

43℉

BIZNOTE: New location of Realfine Coffee hosts Jet City Beignet on first Saturday

January 30, 2021 10:35 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Hot beignets are a hot item this morning at 35th/Kenyon, where Jet City Beignet (WSB sponsor) has a pop-up stand outside the new Realfine Coffee shop. The latter opened just four days ago – this was our first chance to get a peek inside:

The shop is open until 3 pm; Jet City Beignet is scheduled to be outside until about 1. If you miss them today, they’re scheduled to be at The Good Society (2701 California SW) 9 am-2 pm tomorrow; their upcoming pop-ups are listed on their calendar, here.

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: New location of Realfine Coffee hosts Jet City Beignet on first Saturday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.