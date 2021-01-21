West Seattle, Washington

21 Thursday

BIZNOTE: Moto bringing Detroit-style pizza to West Seattle Junction

January 21, 2021 11:31 am
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Some call it the “Up House” – the little old house at 4526 42nd SW between big new(er) buildings. Starting tomorrow, you can just call it Moto. We went over this morning after a reader tip (thank you!). Lee Kindell opens the restaurant on Friday, offering Detroit-style pizza:

What’s Detroit-style pizza, you ask? Well, for starters, it’s square, and deep-dish. Moto will use sourdough. You can see the menu online. Moto will also offer soft-serve ice cream in fancy handmade cones:

Coffee, too. By the way, since the building is set back from the street, look for this closer to the front of the lot:

Moto opens at 4 tomorrow and will be open 4 pm to 9 pm Wednesdays through Sundays, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

10 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Moto bringing Detroit-style pizza to West Seattle Junction"

  • WSOwl January 21, 2021 (11:34 am)
    Can’t wait to try it!

  • Suds January 21, 2021 (11:37 am)
    Hooray! A pizza place in WSeattle!sarcasm aside, I’m interested in seeing what Detroit-style is all about.

  • pizzalover January 21, 2021 (11:41 am)
    Cue the “another pizza place” comments in 3,2,1….

    • sam-c January 21, 2021 (12:01 pm)
      Suds beat your countdown by a few minutes

  • Calires January 21, 2021 (11:44 am)
    Noticed the sign and tables and chairs yesterday and wondered what was going in there.  That’s become the Edith Macefield house of West Seattle.  Glad to see it put to good use.

  • Belltown Foodie January 21, 2021 (11:55 am)
    Welcome to West Seattle! Sounds fun!  Will have to give it a try! No “another pizza place” comments here….   

  • Chris K January 21, 2021 (11:55 am)
    Pizza, soft serve and pour over coffee?  Yes, yes, yes!  This is way more exciting than the news of another mediocre fried chicken chain.

  • sam-c January 21, 2021 (12:00 pm)
    Sounds awesome! Thanks for mentioning it.Don’t get out much these days – so will have to plan a trip.

  • Carson January 21, 2021 (12:02 pm)
    As someone actually born in Detroit I have never heard of “Detroit” pizza, but I am anxious to give it a try!

  • CornerGirl January 21, 2021 (12:33 pm)
    Those are chimney cake “fancy cones”!!!!

