BIZNOTE: Moto bringing Detroit-style pizza to West Seattle Junction

Some call it the “Up House” – the little old house at 4526 42nd SW between big new(er) buildings. Starting tomorrow, you can just call it Moto. We went over this morning after a reader tip (thank you!). Lee Kindell opens the restaurant on Friday, offering Detroit-style pizza:

What’s Detroit-style pizza, you ask? Well, for starters, it’s square, and deep-dish. Moto will use sourdough. You can see the menu online. Moto will also offer soft-serve ice cream in fancy handmade cones:

Coffee, too. By the way, since the building is set back from the street, look for this closer to the front of the lot:

Moto opens at 4 tomorrow and will be open 4 pm to 9 pm Wednesdays through Sundays, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.