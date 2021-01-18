West Seattle, Washington

18 Monday

45℉

BIZNOTE: Emerald Water Anglers offers to cover your parking tab

January 18, 2021 12:15 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

First offer of this kind that we’ve heard of since the West Seattle Junction Association‘s four parking lots switched from free to fee last Friday: fishing-and-outdoor-gear shop Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) is offering to cover customers’ parking cost for the lot across the street: “Spend $25 while here and we will credit you back your $2 on your sale.” They’re open until 7 pm; like many independent local businesses, they offer online shopping too, so you don’t have to park at all.

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: Emerald Water Anglers offers to cover your parking tab"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.