Alki Community Council meeting and what else is up for your West Seattle Thursday

(Lowman Beach photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

NEW COVID TESTING KIOSK: We reported last night on a Curative testing kiosk appearing at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) – do-it-yourself (but with someone there to give directions) mouth-swab tests. We’re told this morning that it opens today.

SOUND TRANSIT REALIGNMENT WORKSHOP: 1-4 pm, the board digs further into the realignment process – which is supposed to lead to a decision in July on how to “realign” the ST3 projects for which construction hasn’t begun yet, including the West Seattle light-rail extension. The agenda includes info on how to watch (this meeting does NOT include a public-comment period); here’s the briefing book they’ll be using.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: 2:30 pm, Gov. Inslee is scheduled to discuss topics including the state’s pandemic response. You’ll be able to watch here.

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving in support of Black Lives Matter continues, 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

DINE-OUT BENEFIT FOR ROXHILL: Just announced – takeout tonight to help a local school:

Dine out fundraiser at Korean restaurant Anju Bar and Eatery in White Center from 4-8 pm. This is a great opportunity to support a small local business during this difficult time for the restaurant industry. We are so grateful that they will be donating 15% of the proceeds back to us at Friends of Roxhill Elementary. ** Online orders for takeout only at www.toasttab.com/anjuseattle/v3 **Please type “Roxhill” next to your last name so that your order will be counted toward our fundraiser.

Anju is at 9641 15th SW.

FISHING DERBY HISTORY: Online at 6 pm, as previewed here, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society invites you to a presentation about fishing derbies in Alki and elsewhere. Cooking demonstration, too! Go here ASAP to register to get the viewing information.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm online, community members are welcome at the monthly ACC meeting. Agenda items include election of officers and a Seattle Parks guest to talk about how the pandemic has affected the system. Here’s the viewing link. (Meeting ID 995 1615 6974, passcode 638862 – you can also use that information for calling in via 206-337-9723.)

Anything we’re missing? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!