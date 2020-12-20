Winter arrives Monday! Weather alert + season-change sunset watch reminder

Two notes for winter’s official arrival Monday:

WEATHER ALERT: The National Weather Service says we’re in for heavy rain – up to two inches – tonight through tomorrow night, so it’s out with a Special Weather Statement alert, warning of increased landslide risk.

(Marker at Solstice Park, where Alice hosts her events in non-pandemic times)

SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH WITH ALICE: This is the fourth change of seasons since the pandemic began, and West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen has continued to lead solstice/equinox sunset watches online, whatever the weather. Join her via Zoom 3:45 pm-4:15 pm Monday; go here now to preregister to get the link. Sunset is officially 4:20 pm but Alice notes that its actually disappearance behind our mountains/islands is earlier, likely around 4:05 pm tomorrow. The solstice moment is 2:02 am. P.S. Alice plans to talk about the big planetary conjunction, too.