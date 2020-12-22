WHO’S OPEN ON CHRISTMAS: Where to find West Seattle info, and how to add to it

That’s the new covered outdoor addition at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), one of the West Seattle businesses that will be open on Christmas Day (8 am-4 pm). As always, we’re building info lists for the holidays, and publishing this reminder that it’s not too late to let us know about retailers and food/drink businesses’ hours on Christmas Eve/Day. All the info we have so far – including the complete grocery-store hours list for Thursday/Friday – is toward the end of our West Seattle Holiday Guide page (which has a list of church services, too). We’re still checking around, but if you can help by providing info, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!