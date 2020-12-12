WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: ‘Cougulance’ on ESPN

The WSU-Cal game‘s not until 1 pm, but tailgating of a sort started early today for Cougar superfan Paul Twibell and friends. He sent the screenshot and report:

This morning ESPN’s College Gameday was live from Alki, if only for a couple of seconds. Paul Twibell’s Cougulance was featured with friends waving WSU flags to keep a streak alive. Today was the 256th consecutive episode that a WSU flag has been waved during the show. Paul, who owns the Cougar-themed ambulance frequently parked on Admiral Way, was joined by Cougar friends Stacey Ellingson, Collin Cejka, Darren Case, Barb Harrington, Chloe Woodward, Makenzee Jundal, and Wagz. ESPN has modified their normal “Fan Pit” to be virtual, featuring fans from across the nation. Twibell was up at 5 am this morning to set up a camera and lighting for the 7:30 am two seconds of fame. GO COUGS!

(The onscreen “West Point” reference was because ESPN’s featured game this week is Army vs. Navy, Paul explains.)