West Seattle, Washington

27 Sunday

46℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: What’s ahead for 2020’s conclusion

December 27, 2020 11:57 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks to Lori Vonderhorst for the photo – looking north from the Lincoln Park shore on Saturday afternoon – saying in her email, “Something to brighten this dark rainy morning.” The forecast is bright, too, predicting a partly sunny afternoon and more sunshine tomorrow. Looking ahead toward the change of years at the end of the week, New Year’s Eve is expected to be cloudy with a chance of rain. (No fireworksagain – this year, though, so no need to venture outside that night anyway.) Data point: So far, the calendar year has seen three inches more rain than the average year (last year was three inches below average).

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: What's ahead for 2020's conclusion"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.