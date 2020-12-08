WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: What to know about today/tonight

(Monday sunrise, photographed by Troy Sterk)

Busy Tuesday!

WINTER WANDER: The West Seattle seasonal scavenger hunt continues. Prizes! Clues and details are here.

MISDEMEANOR DEFENSE CHANGE? West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s proposal to change city code to expand defenses for some misdemeanors will be discussed at 9:30 am today in the committee she chairs, Public Safety and Human Rights. It has not been drafted into legislation; they’re discussing a “concept.” The agenda has info on how to view, how to comment, plus the linked memo outlining the discussion.

GOVERNOR’S PANDEMIC UPDATE: At 10:30 am, Gov. Inslee holds his next media briefing on pandemic response. You can watch here.

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, Dec. 8, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Dec. 10, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL MIDDLE-SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: 5 pm, online. Our calendar listing explains how to get the link.

WATER OUTAGE: As previewed here last week, 200+ customers in Pigeon Point and Puget Ridge are expected to be without water for about six hours starting at 6 pm.

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL PREVIEW: 6:30 pm online, find out more about EWMS. Our calendar listing explains how to get the link.

‘THE FUTURE OF ICE AND SNOW’: 7 pm online, a “Climate Science on Tap” presentation. Our calendar listing has info on how to attend.

