WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: How to wrap up your pre-holiday weekend

(Reader photo: Handmade gnomes on display at Seattle Yarn, made by employee Elsbeth)

Shopping and more are on the list for this last Sunday before Christmas, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: The list of more than 20.churches’ Sunday online services (with a few also offering in-person options), with the latest links, is here.

TREES BY THE SEA, LAST DAY: 9 am-6 pm at 2538 Alki SW, this local Christmas-tree lot is wrapping up the season.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, it’s the festive pre-Christmas market. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Bonus shopping day at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor), open 11 am-4 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WYATT’S JEWELERS SPECIAL HOURS: Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) at Westwood Village also has expanded shopping hours – noon-5 pm today. Enter the drawing for a diamond pendant while you’re there.

CRAFT BEER. CRAFTS, & BARBECUE: Best of Hands Barrelhouse (WSB sponsor) is selling its newest release and hosting another Perch Paper Goods pop-up at 1 pm, plus a visit from NWTXBBQ. (35th/Webster)

SHUG’S POP-UP: 2-7 pm, another holiday shop at Shug’s Mini in West Seattle. (3800 California SW)

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’: As featured in our Holiday Guide, 3 pm today is your second and final chance to see Twelfth Night Productions‘ online presentation of the radio-play version of the beloved holiday movie. Go here to donate what you can, and you’ll get the link to watch.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)