WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: December’s first weekend continues

(Photo by Mike Burns)

Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: The list of more than 20.churches’ Sunday online services (with a few also offering in-person options), with updated links, is here.

FROM CHRISTMAS TREE LOTS TO CHRISTMAS LIGHTS … plus local online shopping … it’s all in our Holiday Guide.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; no pickups for online orders this week – the What’s Good system took the week off)

COAT DONATION DRIVE: 10 am-2 pm near the market’s entrance/exit, look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle tent, collecting coats, hats, and gloves to keep neighbors warm. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm online meeting for updates on West Seattle’s only city-funded tiny-house encampment and its surrounding neighborhood. Here’s the videoconferencing link; you can call in via 253-215-8782, meeting ID 858 5523 4269, password 9701.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)