WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Santa and wish-fulfilling helpers @ The Mount

Eight days until Christmas Eve, but Santa Claus made an early appearance today at Providence Mount St. Vincent, which sent the photo and report:

Nucor’s Walter Reese and Melody Sarkies were greeted with gratitude today by Santa and team members at Providence Mount St. Vincent, when dropping off gifts to fulfill resident wishes this Christmas.

The team at Nucor has been fulfilling wishes from The Mount’s Giving Tree for the last ten years. The Mount sent a special request for Santa to help thank all of the Nucor team members for their generosity, compassion, and for being wonderful neighbors to so many here in West Seattle. They in turn received a special proclamation from Santa himself, who was determined just Monday by the World Health Organization to be immune to COVID-19 and approved for travel worldwide!

“By the Power Vested in me as Santa Claus, I hereby grant the Nucor Team all of their Christmas wishes for…. Health & Prosperity, Joy & Peace, and a year of blessings and beyond! From our hearts to yours, we wish you the Merriest Christmas!”