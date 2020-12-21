WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: School food; solstice events; shopping; more!

(Sunday photo of the Olympics, by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Winter has arrived, as of 2:02 am. Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, from our inbox, calendar, and Holiday Guide:

SCHOOL FOOD: Seattle Public Schools are offering one week’s worth of breakfast/lunch items in special food boxes available for pickup today, 11 am-1:15 pm. West Seattle distribution sites are Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon, where we’re told Borracchini’s French bread is being offered too) and Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

SHOPPING: Just a few days for last-minute holiday shopping! Among the stores open today are WSB sponsors Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW), now until 6 pm; Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village), now until 6 pm; Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW), now until 7 pm. Also open today, Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way), noon-4 pm. (Anyone else? Please email us your hours this week so we can include them – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.)

SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH: Join Alice Enevoldsen for the winter-solstice sunset watch, 3:45-4:15 pm online, including a discussion of the conjunction (some call it the “Christmas star”) that will be visible if and when the clouds clear in the nights ahead. Free as always but you need to register to get the link – go here!

LONGEST NIGHT: Admiral UCC (4320 SW Hill) plans an outdoor service at 6 pm.

POSTPONED: Alki UCC has delayed its Winter 2020 Solstice Lamentation Liberation event to 4:30 pm tomorrow (Tuesday, December 22nd).

BENEFIT BOOK FAIR: Last day to buy from the Lafayette Elementary PTA online book fair.

Any other last-minute holiday notes, for the rest of the week? We’re making our lists and checking them twice. Send us info!