WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Delridge Grocery Co-op offering gift baskets

Yet another option for online holiday shopping – the Delridge Grocery Co-op, working toward a food store in the heart of Delridge, is taking orders for gift baskets through December 11th. You can support the co-op and local producers by buying one (or more)! If you haven’t already seen it in our Holiday Guide, here’s the announcement:

The Delridge Grocery Co-op is now selling its first Holiday Gift Basket in addition to its weekly DGC Essentials produce box. Packed full of sweet, savory, spicy, and soft local delights, the DGC Holiday Gift Basket is great for sharing with friends and neighbors, sending as a gift to work colleagues, or treating yourself. Priced at $60 for pickup or delivery, it includes a specially curated selection of delightful foods from local businesses around Seattle and the Pacific Northwest plus a hand-dyed tea towel — all in a reusable wooden half-bushel basket.

You can order the DGC Holiday Gift Basket now through December 11, and it will be available for pickup or delivery on December 19. You can get a box delivered to your home, or specify another West Seattle address to receive the box. (Deliveries are limited to the West Seattle peninsula, as far south as Roxbury.)

Here’s what you’ll get in the DGC Holiday Gift Basket:

Vanilla Salted Caramel Gourmet Popcorn (Cobb’s)

Preserved Lemons (Villa Jerada)

Pickled Green Beans. (Seattle Pickle Co.)

Black Truffle Mustard (Mustard and Co.)

Everything on Everything, Classic Blend (Stocked Kitchen)

Haxan Hot Sauce, Various Flavors (Haxan Ferments)

San Juan Sea Salt Chocolate Bar (Patty Pan Cooperative)

Blueberry Jam (Sidhu Farms)

Shibori-Dyed Indigo Tea Towel (hand-dyed in West Seattle by DGC board member)

Get details on all the Holiday Gift Basket contents at the DGC website.