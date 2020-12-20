WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vehicle-theft victims hit twice in 2 days

Just heard from Mary Jane near Lincoln Park – we published her Camry theft report on Saturday; now, another vehicle’s just been stolen from her home:

We were just hit again. We had my Toyota Camry stolen from outside of our house last night and we just woke up to someone stealing our Dodge Ram 2500 from our driveway. There was a van or hatchback following it as they pulled off and headed south on Fauntleroy. The police were called and just left. DARK BLUE DODGE RAM 2500

BLACK TOOL BOX and HEADACHE RACK

2002

License Plate #: C65590T

Call 911 if you see either vehicle.