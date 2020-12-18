WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ranger pickup; late-night package theft

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN PICKUP: Jon reports the theft of a white 2004 Ford Ranger in Fauntlee Hills this morning. The only photo is this one from a security camera, before the pickup was taken:

We do not have the plate # yet but the police-report # is 20-347214. Call 911 if you see this or any other known stolen vehicle.

PACKAGE THEFT: From Shelby:

I live in the Roxhill neighborhood, on 30th Ave SW. We had someone steal the package off our doorstep at 12:04 am today. The person’s face was fully covered with a bandana and they had gloves on. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a good photo. Reminder to consider staying up a little later if a package hasn’t yet arrived on its scheduled time. Hope this person likes a nice pepper grinder and food scale.

We can vouch for the late-night delivery alert, after a recent 10:35 pm FedEx arrival – ’tis the season.