WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Road-rage’ arrest; robbery followups; laundry-room burglar

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes this midday:

ROAD-RAGE ARREST, GUN SEIZED: This happened just after 5 pm last night. Here’s the SPD summary: “Officers responded to a road-rage incident in the 3200 block of SW Morgan St. The caller reported a male in a vehicle blocking the roadway, and when the caller asked him to move his vehicle, the driver pointed a handgun at her. The male fled the scene but was located a few minutes later when he returned to his residence. The suspect was arrested for Felony Harassment and for DUI.” A subsequent search turned up this gun:

The photo is from SPD. We’re checking on the suspect’s status.

ROBBERY FOLLOWUPS: We reported briefly last night on two street robberies reported in West Seattle. Police tell us today they’re still investigating whether these might be related. From the initial SPD summaries, we have a few more details. In the first one, around 8:10 pm, “two juveniles were walking at 30 Ave SW/SW Thistle St and a dark 4-door sedan pulled up next to them. The sedan was occupied by four males. One of the males exited the vehicle and began asking the juveniles questions. The male pulled out a handgun, and demanded items from the juveniles. A couple of the occupants exited the vehicle and talked the suspect out of committing the robbery. The sedan fled the scene. The juveniles walked home,” and called police. In the second one, about 8:25 pm, “the victim was driving in the alley at 16 Ave SW/SW Barton St. (One suspect) was in the middle of the alley and the victim stopped her vehicle. (He) displayed a handgun, and (the second suspect) approached the victim in the driver?s seat and punched her in the face. The suspects took the victim s purse and wallet. The suspects fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle.” No further descriptive information in either case.

LAUNDRY-ROOM BURGLAR: The photo and report are from Beverly: