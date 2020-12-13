WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic-converter thieves strike again (and again and again and …); car prowler leaves loot trail

Reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT, AGAIN: This report is from Darin:

I started up my 2008 Prius this morning and it was really loud and I instantly knew the catalytic converter had been stolen based on all the WSB reports. I looked under the car and sure enough it was gone, wires were clipped and some tubing was left on the ground. I wanted to let you know so that WSB can keep reporting on these thefts. We are near Andover and 35th Ave SW. It will cost more to replace it than the car is worth so I have no idea what to do with the car now. It is definitely a huge bummer.

After that first note, Darin emailed to say another Prius owner nearby may have been hit too.

HOW COMMON IS IT? Recently we published a note from another victim of catalytic-converter theft, Katie, who sent this followup note: “The Toyota dealer told me they’ve replaced 500 stolen catalytic converters in the last month!”

CAR PROWLER: Jillian says this happened early Saturday: