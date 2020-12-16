WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-ins; porch theft

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAR BREAK-IN: From Ashley:

My husband’s car was broken into early Tuesday morning sometime between 2 am and 6 am. We live on 48th right behind Aegis. It was parked in our driveway but unfortunately he accidentally left it unlocked. They destroyed the ignition when they were trying to steal his car. After that failed, they grabbed what they could including his gym bag out of the trunk. Even though it’s a long shot, we’re hoping it might have been dumped somewhere. It’s a small black duffle bag with red trim and strap and has a cobra on it in white.

If you find it, let us know and we will connect you.

ANOTHER CAR BREAK-IN: From Jozie:

In the early hours of Tuesday, December 15, there was a car break-in on 39th and Stevens in the Admiral Junction. The “grinch” stole EVERYTHING in the vehicle. Please be advised that the thief was able to disable the car alarm in a way so that it did not activate. Also, a neighbor had a package stolen off their front porch during that same time frame. ’Tis the season. :/

SPEAKING OF PACKAGE THEFT: This photo and report are from Nancy: