WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglars take truck, bonuses, booze; car smash-and-grab; toolbox turns up

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Thanks for the tips about Whisky West‘s break-in. We haven’t been able to get the police report, but this afternoon we spoke with general manager Mike Sweet. He tells WSB it happened around 4:30 am Sunday. Two men whose faces weren’t visible due to masks and hoodies broke in through a side door and looked around – they didn’t seem to exhibit any familiarity with the restaurant/bar, but eventually found their way into the office, and stole the safe, which contained money to be distributed to the staff as holiday bonuses. They also took about $4,000 in liquor, some food, and keys they used to take a business truck (white 2007 Ford F-150). Sweet launched a crowdfunding account to try to replace the bonus money and says it’s had a good response already. Meantime, if you have any info, the police report number is 20-348992.

CAR SMASH-AND-GRAB: This happened to Peter in the 9700 block of 33rd SW:

He says it happened Saturday night: “Our car was broken into … parked right underneath a streetlight.”

STOLEN AND DUMPED? Susanna found this toolbox near a South Admiral corner:

She moved it out of the street onto the sidewalk, “out of the way of cars.” If it might be yours, let us know and we will pass along location info.