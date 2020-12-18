WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Two on Thistle

Tonight’s lights are both along SW Thistle:

The video is from Julianna, who wrote, “We’re ‘new’ to the neighborhood and have a decent display … hoping to improve each year! 27th & Thistle [vicinity map].”

And less than a mile west, Yolanda sent this double-deck photo of a sighting on SW Thistle near 37th [vicinity map]:

She wrote that while out on an errand, “I came upon this Christmas display, so cute for the littles.” She added, “Lots of other homes are off the hook this year!” We would agree with that – and thanks to everyone who keeps sending suggestions – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

