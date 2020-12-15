WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Family collaboration

If you travel on 35th SW, you might have noticed tonight’s spotlight display:

The photo is from the Fox family. Tony explains it’s a family collaboration: “Our 13-year-old (Maddox) does the design, my wife (Shari) does the organizing, and I do power-cords coordination and any high work on the roof.” They’re on 35th between Brandon and Dawson [map]. Thanks to the Foxes and everyone else who’s contributed to our Christmas-lights spotlights this season – more suggestions still welcome, with or without photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – see the season-long list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, and scroll through all the photos in our archive.